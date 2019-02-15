BUSINESS

Now Open: Captain Cookie and the Milkman in Raleigh's Transfer Co. Food Hall

Captain Cookie and the Milk Man has opened at the Transfer Co. Food Hall in Raleigh!

The company started as a mobile bakery food truck in Washington D.C. and now has several trucks and two locations in the nation's capital along with the new Raleigh spot. The North Carolina location is a homecoming of sorts for the founders.

"We're excited to be here," explained Co-Owner Juliann Francis. She and her husband Kirk founded the company. "It's a great homecoming for us. Both of us are Carolina graduates, so we're glad to be back in Raleigh. It's fun for us. I grew up here too," she added.


Captain Cookie and the Milk Man makes homemade small batch cookies from scratch, milkshakes and ice cream using local dairy, as well as ice cream cookie sandwiches with mix and match flavors.

