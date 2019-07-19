Now Open

Now Open: Layered Croissanterie in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Layered Croissanterie is now open in downtown Raleigh at 911 N. West Street. Suite 107.

The croissant bakery crafts pastries with a modern twist. Husband and wife team Mark and Kawsar Chavez worked together to design and build out the space to fulfill former teacher Kawsar's dream of having her own bakery.

"We make croissant based products," Kawsar said. "Anything around the laminated dough and that dough is essentially made with butter and dough, layers and layers of butter and dough and that's how we came up with the name. I don't know if I can claim the only cruffin in Raleigh, but I like to be the only cruffin and perhaps the best cruffin!"

Layered has partnered with Counter Culture Coffee to offer a full espresso menu and plans to change its menu seasonally.

Layered Hours:
Tuesday-Friday 7 a.m to 2 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. -2 p.m.
