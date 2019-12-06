Now Open: Rosewater Kitchen & Bar in Raleigh's North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rosewater Kitchen & Bar is now open for dinners, drinks and brunch at 110 Park at North Hills St in Raleigh.
The seasonally-focused restaurant influenced by Mediterranean-style dishes includes slow-cooked food and a garden.
Rosewater is the 12th restaurant for the Giorgios Hospitality Group run by Giorgios Bakatsias, who was nominated for a James Beard Award for outstanding restaurateur in 2014.
The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and stays open an extra hour later Friday through Saturday. If you're feeling brunch, the company opens early on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Click here for Rosewater Kitchen & Bar's menu.
