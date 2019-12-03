Business

Ollie's Bargain Outlet CEO, founder dies at 61

BALTIMORE -- The founder and CEO of Ollie's Bargain Outlet has died at the age of 61.

A statement from the company's board of directors says Mark Butler died unexpectedly Sunday while spending time with his family for Thanksgiving. Butler founded the outlet chain with Mort Bernstein, Oliver "Ollie" Rosenberg and Harry Coverman. The Baltimore Sun says Butler was the last surviving founder.


Board member Richard Zannino says Butler rang up the first sale for the first store when it opened in Pennsylvania, in 1982. He took over as CEO and president in 2003. Zannino says Butler then went on to lead the company's expansion into 24 other states.

John Swygert was named interim president and CEO. He previously served as Ollie's executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Veteran receives first-of-its-kind heart transplant at Duke
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
Cancer survivor says colonoscopy saved his life
New Raleigh mayor calls for bond on affordable housing, Dix Park
LIST | Triangle-area Christmas tree farms
Mother heartbroken after son killed in Harnett County hit-and-run
UNC Charlotte shooting survivor proposes to girlfriend
Show More
Fayetteville ordinance now allows alcohol in special event areas
Judge rules Chatham County Confederate statue will stay down
Dad, mom arrested for abuse of infant daughter
Fort Bragg soldier saves man shot during robbery
Football player takes to field with dogs after losing both parents
More TOP STORIES News