fast food restaurant

Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm in Texas

By Jessica Willey
HOUSTON, Texas -- Hundreds of thousands of residents are dealing with power outages and cold temperatures in Houston, Texas.

So finding an open spot for a hot meal was the goal of many Monday - and it turned out, most found the same restaurant.

Cars lined up in the street outside one Burger King location.

The store was kept open by a skeleton staff doing their best to scramble to serve hot meals to hungry Houstonians.

"When you're hungry and cold with few options, waiting in line for hours for fast food doesn't seem unreasonable," one customer told our station KTRK-TV.

From morning to night, the line only grew as the day wore on.

At times, there were more than 50 cars in the line.



Another customer said, "We haven't ate a meal all day so we're trying to get a hot meal and eat it at home."

By 10 p.m. Monday, the Burger King staff finally had to start turning away those waiting in line, saying they were running out of supplies.

Texans were victims to massive power outages that stretched for hours and hours as the demand across the state outstripped supply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstexasburger kingwinter stormwinterfast food restaurantweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FAST FOOD RESTAURANT
Hot Chicken Mama brings Nashville-style heat to Long Island
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
Food hall brings the taste of Spain to New York City
Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC Tornado: 3 dead, 10 injured in Brunswick County
Another chance for freezing rain right around the corner
Widow of slain UPS driver says he was a 'hardworking and loving man'
How to slow down that annoying car warranty robocall
WATCH: NC nurse surprises dad with cancer-free news
Baby left outside in the cold during hotel party in Wilson
Harnett Co. girl hospitalized with COVID-related inflammatory syndrome
Show More
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
Amber Alert issued for missing North Carolina child
NCGOP censures Sen. Burr for impeachment vote
Experts offer advice for successful return to in-person learning
Unlocked cars make easy prey as Durham break-ins surge
More TOP STORIES News