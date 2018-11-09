BUSINESS

Opening date of Hi-Wire Brewing's Durham taproom revealed

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Asheville is known for its beer scene, and this year, one of its largest breweries, Hi-Wire, is coming to Durham.

The brewery will have a special event that's open to the public Saturday, Nov. 17, and then the taproom will open officially Dec. 1.


The taproom will be located at 800 Taylor Street in downtown Durham. The space covers 9,000 square feet and features shuffleboard courts, soccer pool tables, table tennis and much more.
