Business

Last Blockbuster store in the world is in Oregon

EMBED <>More Videos

Alaska's last two Blockbuster video stores are calling it quits, leaving just one store open in the U.S.

BEND, Ore. -- The Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, became the last one in the US last year. And now it's the only one in the world.

The Bulletin reports that a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet.

Blockbuster stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed last July.

The yellow-and-blue themed movie rental stores were once everywhere, with 9,000 stores worldwide.

But competition from on-demand movie-streaming services like Netflix and Hulu forced Blockbuster to declare bankruptcy in 2010.

The company closed all of its corporate-owned stores in 2014.

The remaining franchised stores kept closing until the Bend Blockbuster was the last one.

Manager Sandi Harding says the store is a tourist attraction and won't close anytime soon.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessoregonmovie newsus worldretail
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
40 people displaced by fire at Morrisville apartment complex
Raleigh radio host copes after losing 8 relatives in Alabama tornado
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Should city council meetings include translators?
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dogs trapped alone in burning home
Triangle officials, local companies hope to drum up business at SXSW
Instagram page showing Cumberland County school fights draws cyberbullying concerns
Show More
Crime catches up with technology in Cary drug bust
TSA found 66 guns in carry-on bags at RDU in 2018
55-year-old Durham woman accused of attacking child on school bus
Wake County business builds free driveway for ripped off family
2 arrested after women brawl at Raleigh Waffle House
More TOP STORIES News