opioids

Purdue settlement: OxyContin maker agrees to tentative settlement, attorneys say

This Tuesday, May 8, 2007, file photo shows the Purdue Pharma logo at its offices in Stamford, Conn. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)

By Geoff Mulvihill & Dave Collins
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Attorneys representing some 2,000 local governments say they have agreed to a tentative settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the toll of the nation's opioid crisis.

Attorney Paul Farrell says in a text message Wednesday that they have agreed to a deal in which Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue would pay up to $12 billion and have the Sackler family, which owns the company, give up control.

The offer is the same as one publicly reported several weeks ago. It was not clear whether the announcement signaled the end of the fraught negotiations to reach a nationwide settlement with Purdue or moved the talks into a new phase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthprescription drugslawsuitu.s. & worldopioids
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OPIOIDS
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572M in opioid case
Man runs 27 hours to celebrate 27 years of sobriety
I-Team: Durham County latest to sue Big Pharma over opioid crisis
New law allows NC drug dealers to be charged with murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper blasts Republicans after surprise veto override
Raleigh officer will not face charges in April shooting death of knife-wielding man
Trooper justified in shooting man during chase in Johnston County: DA
Day of Service puts Sept. 11 in a new light
Gas leak prompts early dismissal at Chapel Hill High School
NC Special Election: Dan Bishop wins 9th Congressional District seat
Bodies of 3 women found in Robeson County pond
Show More
Senate takes on bill named after NC soldier battling lung cancer
UNC honors 9/11 responders with Kenan stair climb
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Clayton Police looking for robbery suspect
'Turning back the clock' on age
More TOP STORIES News