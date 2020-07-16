Business

Pandemic hard pill to swallow for newly opened Raleigh independent pharmacy

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are several signs up outside Springfield Pharmacy letting people know that the store is open. Owner Dr. Harry Patel said the business has been slow to go and he's fighting to save his new spot.

"I am stressed right now, how it's going," Patel said.

His investment has been huge. One of the biggest cost factors has been stocking the shelves with various drugs.

"Somewhere around $50,000 to $70,000," he said.

He is struggling to compete with well-known national chains, such as Walgreens and CVS. It has been difficult luring customers away, especially when Google won't even acknowledge his independent pharmacy is one of the options in north Raleigh.

Like many other small businesses owners, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a hard pill to swallow for Patel, and he is searching for ways to drum up business.

He is offering free delivery within a five-mile radius of the Spring Forest Road store and is hoping people will rally around him as he gets the business off the ground.

"The local people around this area should help the local business," he said. "That would be a huge help for a lot of our small-business owners."

If you're interested in trying Springfield Pharmacy, which is in Sutton Square Shopping Center, you can call the store at (919) 322-4281.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighsmall businesscarolina comebackcoronaviruspharmacistreopening nccovid 19 pandemicsmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 2,000 tests completed at 60 free COVID-19 testing sites
Unemployment money wrongly sent to full-time worker
NC parents turn to homeschooling amid safety concerns
Lumbee Tribe member who played in NFL grew up a Redskins fan
Woman, 26, dies of COVID-19 after hospital didn't test her, family says
Doctors worry lockdowns could lead to spike in childhood obesity
Musicians team up to raise money for beloved Carrboro music venue
Show More
17-year-old girl shot, killed inside Apex home, deputies say
CCS parents prepare for upcoming school year
Airbnb conducting study to try to eliminate discrimination by hosts
Board OKs changing names on 4 UNC buildings linked to racism
How to determine if your wipes work against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News