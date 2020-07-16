Pandemic hard pill to swallow for newly opened Raleigh independent pharmacy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are several signs up outside Springfield Pharmacy letting people know that the store is open. Owner Dr. Harry Patel said the business has been slow to go and he's fighting to save his new spot."I am stressed right now, how it's going," Patel said.His investment has been huge. One of the biggest cost factors has been stocking the shelves with various drugs."Somewhere around $50,000 to $70,000," he said.He is struggling to compete with well-known national chains, such as Walgreens and CVS. It has been difficult luring customers away, especially when Google won't even acknowledge his independent pharmacy is one of the options in north Raleigh.Like many other small businesses owners, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a hard pill to swallow for Patel, and he is searching for ways to drum up business.He is offering free delivery within a five-mile radius of the Spring Forest Road store and is hoping people will rally around him as he gets the business off the ground."The local people around this area should help the local business," he said. "That would be a huge help for a lot of our small-business owners."If you're interested in trying Springfield Pharmacy, which is in Sutton Square Shopping Center, you can call the store at (919) 322-4281.