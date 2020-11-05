Sears customer experiences months-long delay in refrigerator repair due to COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the supply and demand for both new appliances and repairs and parts for those appliances.Frustrated homeowner Tearria Beck-Scott is one of many who reported long waits to ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson. The refrigerator she bought from Sears is less than two years old, but it already stopped working."The inside of the unit was as hot as it is outside," Beck-Scott said. The refrigerator is still under warranty with Sears, and a technician did come to her house to look at the appliance.Beck-Scott said the technician told her: "I already know what's wrong with it--your motherboard is dying in your refrigerator."The part was ordered, but two months later it still hasn't arrived. Beck-Scott's mom got involved, and said a Sears representative told her the part had to be ordered again and Beck-Scott would have to wait even longer for the repair. Not wanting to wait any longer for a working refrigerator, they reached out for help."This is just getting ridiculous because each person kept saying you have the best warranty, but no one is willing to resolve the issue," Beck-Scott's mother said.Wilson got in touch with Sears, and Sears told Beck-Scott and her mother that this year is very challenging for refrigeration as many parts and production have been slowed by the pandemic.They are blaming it on COVID, but COVID is not the end all be all. If there is a problem with supply and demand, just say there is a problem with supply with demand," Beck-Scott's mom said.The good news is that Beck-Scott will no longer have to wait for the part. Instead, Sears authorized her to pick out a brand new refrigerator, which was delivered and works great. A representative with Sears said, "She has been a loyal Sears customer and we look forward to continuing to provide her with excellent service."Beck-Scott is very happy to have a new working refrigerator.Troubleshooter Diane Wilson also helped a few other Sears customers with similar issues, and Sears got right on those cases and resolved them. A representative for the company said, "At Sears, the satisfaction of our members is our top priority."