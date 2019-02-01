BUSINESS

'Pass Interference' on tap at NC brewery to console Saints fans

EMBED </>More Videos

A New Hanover County brewery has created a Super Bowl beer called "Pass Interference," a nod to New Orleans Saints fans.

By
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A New Hanover County brewery has created a Super Bowl beer called "Pass Interference," a nod to New Orleans Saints fans who believe a referee's failure to call a defensive pass interference cost them a trip to the Super Bowl.

Wrightsville Beach Brewery owner Jud Watkins said they will be having a special deal for the drink on Sunday.

"Since folks down in New Orleans have been struggling a little bit with the officiating, we thought the most appropriate name for the beer would be 'Pass Interference,' said Watkins. "It's a variation of our beer 'Gator Tears' because we heard that the officiating down there was so bad that even the alligators were crying."

NFL officials acknowledge they "blew the call" by not penalizing the Los Angeles Rams for pass interference late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game. The Rams went on to win 26-23 in overtime.

Watkins said while his Super Bowl "Pass Interference" beer acknowledges the Saints' pain, and also incorporates flavors that pay tribute to the two Super Bowl teams. It is a New England IPA flavored with California oranges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbeerbreweryNew Orleans SaintsWilmington
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Fort Bragg gate closures cause Spring Lake businesses to take a hit
Downtown Raleigh development boasts $2 billion worth of investments
Spring Lake business reopens after Hurricane Florence
More Business
Top Stories
Missing infant, mother found safe; arrest made
I-Team: Most RPD officers involved in shootings have less than 10 years experience
Story of unlikely friendship in Durham hits the big screen
Cary Towne Center sold
Triangle men blackmailed after seeking sex online; 3 suspects arrested
Virginia governor apologizes after racist yearbook image emerges
UNC leadership blasted for handling of Silent Sam August protest
Poole Road reopens in Raleigh hours after gas leak
Show More
Triangle teen with Down syndrome knocks down 3-pointer at Wolfpack game
Julius Peppers retires from football after 17 years in the NFL
Hidden History: Unearthing the Lost Raleigh Speedway
UNC professor nominated for 2 Grammy awards
5 things to know before paying for a new vehicle warranty
More News