'Pass Interference' on tap at NC brewery to console Saints fans

A New Hanover County brewery has created a Super Bowl beer called "Pass Interference," a nod to New Orleans Saints fans who believe a referee's failure to call a defensive pass interference cost them a trip to the Super Bowl.Wrightsville Beach Brewery owner Jud Watkins said they will be having a special deal for the drink on Sunday."Since folks down in New Orleans have been struggling a little bit with the officiating, we thought the most appropriate name for the beer would be 'Pass Interference,' said Watkins. "It's a variation of our beer 'Gator Tears' because we heard that the officiating down there was so bad that even the alligators were crying."NFL officials acknowledge they "blew the call" by not penalizing the Los Angeles Rams for pass interference late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game. The Rams went on to win 26-23 in overtime.Watkins said while his Super Bowl "Pass Interference" beer acknowledges the Saints' pain, and also incorporates flavors that pay tribute to the two Super Bowl teams. It is a New England IPA flavored with California oranges.