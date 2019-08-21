Business

Pfizer announces 300 jobs planned for Lee County pharmaceutical campus

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pfizer Pharmaceuticals has major construction underway at its plant in Sanford.

The facility will support Pfizer's continuing investment in gene therapy research and development, similar to Pfizer's Chapel Hill and Kit Creek, North Carolina research and development sites.

Currently there are 3,600 Pfizer colleagues in North Carolina including 650 in Sanford. The expanded facility is projected to add approximately 300 new jobs.

In addition to its gene therapy operations, workers at Pfizer's Sanford facility will also manufacture components for the company's vaccine portfolio, including Prevnar 13 and several vaccines currently in Pfizer's research pipeline.

"North Carolina is a leader in life sciences in part because of our long-standing partnership with Pfizer. Today we mark another boost to our state and we are proud of the people conducting life-saving research in Sanford," Gov. Roy Cooper said.
