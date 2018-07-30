BUSINESS

Power bills are rising for some Duke Energy customers in central NC

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Duke energy customers are going to see their power bills go up.

RALEIGH, NC --
Power bills are going up slightly for Duke Energy households in central and western North Carolina this week.

Those affected include customers in parts of Durham and Wake counties as well as some areas of Chatham, Orange, and Person counties.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission last week ordered that new rates for Duke Energy Carolinas customers can take effect starting Wednesday.

The order means residential customers will see a tiny increase on power starting this week.

The typical household will start seeing bills rise by about 84 cents a month from around $104. Residential power bills will increase an extra 1.2 percent after four years.

But industrial and other customers will see their bills cut by an average of 1.6 percent to nearly 4 percent.

Duke Energy had asked to raise rates by more than 8 percent.

The operating unit of Duke Energy has about 2 million customers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessduke energyelectricbillsnorth carolina newsalamance county newsWake CountyDurham CountyChatham CountyPerson CountyOrange CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
BUSINESS
Downtown Raleigh retail district grows amid economic boom
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
MoviePass temporarily goes offline after running out of cash
US economy surges to 4.1 percent growth rate in Q2
More Business
Top Stories
Man ordered to pay $8.8M for breaking up Durham man's marriage
NCDOT investigating Trump campaign flag on state-operated ferry
Mystery solved: Fayetteville Police make arrest in 1989 rape case
Wake Schools still recruiting and hiring weeks before start of school year
CCSO looking for suspects who broke into cars during Sunday school service
Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper
Downtown Raleigh retail district grows amid economic boom
Freda Black, prosecutor in Michael Peterson trial, dies
Show More
Knightdale couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize
VIDEO: Wild police chase in South Carolina ends with driver ejected
Photos from the wildfires across California
Woman charged with murder in Fayetteville motel shooting
Driver charged after slamming into Raleigh police car
More News