Publix announces plans for new Wake County grocery store

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The grocery store wars are heating up in eastern Wake County with the announcement that Publix is building a store in the Wendell Falls development.It will be a 48,387 square-foot store with the standard features, including a deli, bakery, sushi, meat, seafood department, and a pharmacy.Publix did not announce an opening date for its seventh Wake County store."We've been expanding across the region to better serve our customers," said Kim Reynolds, media and community relations manager, Publix Super Markets in a statement. "The growth in this area, as well as requests from loyal Publix customers to open a store here, contributed to us bringing Publix's premier service and quality to Wendell. We look forward to serving this great community."The store will be located at the northwest corner of Wendell Falls Parkway and Taylor Road developed by Newland."Wendell Falls and the surrounding community have been expanding at an impressive rate," said Dan Klausner, vice president, commercial real estate, Newland in a statement. "We're thrilled about our partnership with Publix so that we can offer a high-quality grocery to accommodate the rapid growth in east Wake County."Publix plans to hire 130 people to work in the store.