Business

Publix announces plans for new Wake County grocery store

By
WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The grocery store wars are heating up in eastern Wake County with the announcement that Publix is building a store in the Wendell Falls development.

It will be a 48,387 square-foot store with the standard features, including a deli, bakery, sushi, meat, seafood department, and a pharmacy.

Publix did not announce an opening date for its seventh Wake County store.

"We've been expanding across the region to better serve our customers," said Kim Reynolds, media and community relations manager, Publix Super Markets in a statement. "The growth in this area, as well as requests from loyal Publix customers to open a store here, contributed to us bringing Publix's premier service and quality to Wendell. We look forward to serving this great community."

The store will be located at the northwest corner of Wendell Falls Parkway and Taylor Road developed by Newland.

"Wendell Falls and the surrounding community have been expanding at an impressive rate," said Dan Klausner, vice president, commercial real estate, Newland in a statement. "We're thrilled about our partnership with Publix so that we can offer a high-quality grocery to accommodate the rapid growth in east Wake County."

Publix plans to hire 130 people to work in the store.

Publix set to come to Clayton in 2020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswendellpublixfoodwake county newsgrocery store
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's what NC's Congressional delegation said and how they voted on Trump's impeachment
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
Garner man arrested for groping, making cat noises at spa worker
No Republicans vote to impeach Trump; Gabbard votes 'present'
Apex Police make arrest in sexual assault of jogger on New Year's Day
New $51 million development slated for downtown Cary
Show More
Man dies after weekend shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub
Police investigating after 17-year-old shot in Garner
Herman 'Ike' Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Durham man charged in November hit-and-run death
GOP ties impeachment debate to Jesus, Pearl Harbor, Salem Witch trials
More TOP STORIES News