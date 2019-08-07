RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 6-year-old with her own small business will be one of many young entrepreneurs celebrated Saturday.
Summerchella 2019 is expected to be the largest kidpreneurship event in Raleigh. It's taking place Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plantation Point Shopping Center near I-540 and Capital Boulevard.
The event will allow children between the ages of 5-14 to present and sell their products.
BalloonZ owner Summer Skye Jeffries is the featured kidpreneur of the event.
She started her own business at the age of 4. Now, at the age of 6, she has her own store location inside Plantation Point Shopping Center.
Summer said she wants her business to be one of the most well-known party suppliers in Raleigh. It's a dream that her mother is happy to continue to foster.
"I wanted to bring balloons and go with her everywhere and then she let me have my own shop," Summer said.
"People are just like 'why, are you sure?' This is a big investment, but if I took a chance on anything it would be my kids," Tonya Terry said.
Raleigh 6-year-old launches her own balloon business
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News