Business

This Raleigh business owner quit her high-profile job to find purpose. Now she's helping others find theirs

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- You may be familiar with The Flourish Market in downtown Raleigh. But do you know the story of the woman behind it?

Founder and CEO Em Sexton left her high-profile international finance job to open a shop where people could using their purchasing power for good.

It started as a fashion truck in 2015 and has grown into a business focused on the empowerment of women around the world, as well as female entrepreneurs in her own backyard.

"The message that I have for all women is that you can multiply what is in your hand," Sexton told ABC11. "I think as women we tell ourselves two things, either we don't have anything in our hand to multiply, or we compare, we look around at what's in other women's hands and we say, 'well if I only had what was in her hand, if I only had what was in her hand. If I only had a million followers on Instagram, or if I only had a supportive group of friends, or if I only had launch money to launch my own business, then I could have a positive impact in the world.' All the women behind my products have taught me that there's always something in your hand to multiply."

Watch the full story in the video player above.


RELATED LINKS:

EmSexton.com
Em Sexton Instagram
The Flourish Market Facebook
The Flourish Market Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighncshop localbusinessshoppingwomen
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary father faces child-abuse charges after teen son hospitalized
7 of this year's World Cup champions have ties to North Carolina
Chance for tropical formation in Gulf increases to 80 percent
K-9 found days after running away, getting spooked by fireworks
'Cursed' ghost town theme park in NC mountains could be yours
Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream, police say
Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns even without a box
Show More
Woman hit at Raleigh laundromat lied during investigation, police say
Police ID person killed in Rocky Mount shooting
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
More TOP STORIES News