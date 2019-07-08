This Raleigh business owner quit her high-profile job to find purpose. Now she's helping others find theirs

Founder and CEO Em Sexton left her high-profile international finance job to open a shop where people could using their purchasing power for good.
It started as a fashion truck in 2015 and has grown into a business focused on the empowerment of women around the world, as well as female entrepreneurs in her own backyard.
"The message that I have for all women is that you can multiply what is in your hand," Sexton told ABC11. "I think as women we tell ourselves two things, either we don't have anything in our hand to multiply, or we compare, we look around at what's in other women's hands and we say, 'well if I only had what was in her hand, if I only had what was in her hand. If I only had a million followers on Instagram, or if I only had a supportive group of friends, or if I only had launch money to launch my own business, then I could have a positive impact in the world.' All the women behind my products have taught me that there's always something in your hand to multiply."
