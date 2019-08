RALEIGH (WTVD) -- After years of planning and renovations , Moore Square in downtown Raleigh is finally open.Since 1792, it has been a place for residents to gather for entertainment and recreation.After $13 million in renovations, the four-acre park features new amenities like a cafe, splash pad, seating areas and more.A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 Friday morning. It will be emceed by ABC11's Andrea Blanford.Several events are planned throughout the weekend, including a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday.More information about this weekend's events can be found online