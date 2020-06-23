Raleigh chocolatier selling special bar for Pride Month

Owner Sam Ratto is supporting those efforts as he, like many businesspeople, fights to survive through the COVID-19 crisis.
"Our sales have gone down just because we can't invite people into our factory space," Ratto said.
The fundraiser benefits the citywide celebration and proceeds will go in part to the LGBTQ Center of Raleigh.
I can get behind eating chocolate for a good cause🌈😊 @viderichocolate is donating proceeds of #PrideBar to @raleighpridenc. #PrideMonth #June #RaleighPride #Pride #LGBTQ #VideriChocolate #ABC11 @shoplocalraleigh @visitRaleigh pic.twitter.com/Fo6WzM5wQD— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) June 23, 2020
Videri is partnering with other small businesses, such as Deco Raleigh and Weaver Street Market, to sell the item and offer support.
"As a person who has people in my family who are out of the closet or transitioning, it's a very important near-and-dear cause to my heart to get people the resources and celebrating the pride in June, but all year long," Ratto said.
The takeaway -- you can support this specialty shop during this viral pandemic and contribute to a cause with a small purchase.