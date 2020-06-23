Business

Raleigh chocolatier selling special bar for Pride Month

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rainbow banner hangs outside Videri Chocolate Factory. The small business is celebrating Pride Month and doing its part to help nonprofits. The downtown Raleigh shop is selling a Raleigh Pride Bar and raising money for LGTBQ causes.

Owner Sam Ratto is supporting those efforts as he, like many businesspeople, fights to survive through the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our sales have gone down just because we can't invite people into our factory space," Ratto said.

The fundraiser benefits the citywide celebration and proceeds will go in part to the LGBTQ Center of Raleigh.



Videri is partnering with other small businesses, such as Deco Raleigh and Weaver Street Market, to sell the item and offer support.

"As a person who has people in my family who are out of the closet or transitioning, it's a very important near-and-dear cause to my heart to get people the resources and celebrating the pride in June, but all year long," Ratto said.

This is one of the only bean-to-bar chocolate factories in the country.



The takeaway -- you can support this specialty shop during this viral pandemic and contribute to a cause with a small purchase.
