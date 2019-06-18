Raleigh council wants public feedback on plans for 40-story building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The face of downtown Raleigh is changing quickly. Some might say too quickly.One of the biggest proposed changes is the plan for a high rise building on the north end of downtown -- possibly as tall as 40 stories.The zoning at the site, the southwest corner of Peace and Harrington Street, allows only 12 stories.But before the Raleigh City Council decides whether to change the zoning, it wants to hear from Raleigh residents.On Tuesday, the council set July 2 as the date for a public hearing at City Hall.The company that wants to build the residential and office tower is Kane Realty, which is owned by John Kane, the man who transformed North Hills into Midtown.The site is right across the street from phase one of the three-phase Kane project where the construction of a 40,000-square foot Publix grocery store is well underway.Right now, one of the hot topics for the city council is affordable housing and it doesn't appear the new tower would offer affordable options.But Councilmember Kay Crowder confirmed that earlier this month during a committee meeting, a Kane representative offered to donate $1 million to the city's affordable housing fund if the company builds the tower.The city has set aside $13.6 million in next year's budget for affordable housing.City officials have said previously they want to add 5,700 affordable housing units in the next decade.