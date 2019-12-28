Business

RDU touts record growth numbers but passengers wonder can airport keep up?

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New numbers show Raleigh-Durham International Airport is on a record pace for growth.

The airport said it expects more than 14 million people to pass through in 2019.

Its passenger growth went up by more than 10 percent.

"It's come a long way since I've lived here my whole life," said Stan Ingram from Fuquay-Varina. "It's great though the way the county is going it's going to have to keep growing if it's going to keep pace."

July 2019 was the busiest month in airport history. Dec. 1 set a single-day record with nearly 55,000 passengers. The airport also added 23 routes and five new cities to its map in 2019 while Spirit became RDU's 10th airline.

"It looks nicer than it used to," said Andrew Thrash of Cary. "It's easy to get through security all the time."

In addition to new security lines at Terminal 2, RDU completed a major rebuild of a runway as well.

"The area is getting bigger so the flights and the airport need to as well," Thrash said. "I'd just like to see more coverage for flights rather than just getting bigger for the sake of getting bigger."

Earlier this year, JD Power elevated RDU from a medium to a large size airport and ranked it 5th in passenger satisfaction.

The airport has also upgraded signs coming into and out of the terminal and also announced a major plan to upgrade the rental car facility that will cost $500 million.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighrdurduair traveltravelraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for attempted murder
At traffic stop, Selma Police arrest man sought in 2005 rape of teen
Chemical spill leaves Durham creek bright green
1 hospitalized after plane crashes in Pender Co.
Reward offered for man who shot dog, threatened couple
Swastika drawn on NC mural of Tina Turner
NC man charged with trafficking 17-year-old
Show More
Age to buy tobacco officially raised to 21
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
NC businesses help Fort Bragg soldier home for holidays
Push to polish the 'Big Acorn' before New Year's Eve bash
Tar Heels rout Temple, 55-13 for first bowl win in six years
More TOP STORIES News