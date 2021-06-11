Rental car crunch leaves Raleigh woman without her reserved rental on Hilton Head trip

While the supply for rental cars was down during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, now that travel is back, demand is soaring, which is causing problems for those looking to rent a car.Jacquelyn Thomas reserved a rental car through Priceline a month before her planned trip to Hilton Head. The confirmation from Priceline shows she reserved a Chevy Tahoe or similar.She needed that size and type of vehicle as she wanted one that holds seven passengers. She said the day before she picked up the rental, she called to make sure she'd get a seven-passenger car."The representative was like, 'well sure I mean if that's what your confirmation says, that's what you'll get,'" Thomas said.However, when it came time to pick up the rental there were problems."He said I have a great five-passenger Dodge whatever, and I said, 'did you say five-passenger?' He said, 'yes, five.' I said, 'no sir, we reserved a seven-passenger.'"She showed the confirmation from Priceline, but it didn't help."We even called Priceline the same day and they were like, 'well mama if there are no vehicles. There are no vehicles, I'm sorry, there's nothing we can do,'" Thomas said.Since the rental offered didn't fit their needs, they were not charged for the rental, but Thomas was still upset that the SUV she reserved wasn't available, so she got in touch with Troubleshooter Diane Wilson, and Wilson reached out to Priceline.A representative with Priceline issued this statement:Thomas was very happy with the resolution offered. She says she will use the voucher and thanked Wilson for helping her get the case resolved.Here are some tips to make sure you get a rental you need:Make sure you book early and experts also say booking directly with the car rental company should help guarantee the rental you need. Another tip is to look for rental companies outside of the airport locations, they tend to be less crowded for example may be close to your hotel or vacation rental.