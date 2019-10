RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A revamped Aldi in Raleigh will hold a grand opening on Thursday morning.The grocery store has moved from Louisburg Road to 6101 Capital Boulevard.Aldi says the new store will have new products with more fresh and organic food.A ribbon-cutting is on Thursday at 8:25 a.m. A golden ticket giveaway will offer gift cards to the first 100 shoppers.