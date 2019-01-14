School Closings: List of business closures, delays due to weather

As cold rain made its way through the Triangle, some businesses and schools chose to close or operate on an altered schedule Monday.
List of school district delays:
-Alamance-Burlington: Two-hour delay
-Orange County: Two-hour delay
-Person County: Two-hour delay
-Granville County: Two-hour delay
-Warren County: Two-hour delay
