School Closings: List of business closures, delays due to weather

LIST: Business, school closures due to weather

As cold rain made its way through the Triangle, some businesses and schools chose to close or operate on an altered schedule Monday.

List of school district delays:

-Alamance-Burlington: Two-hour delay
-Orange County: Two-hour delay
-Person County: Two-hour delay
-Granville County: Two-hour delay
-Warren County: Two-hour delay

Click here for all school closings and delays

Click here for government, business and church closings and delays.

Get the latest forecast here.
