Business

Sheetz to hire more than 400 workers in North Carolina

Are you looking for a job? Sheetz is hiring!

The convenience-store chain is looking to hire more than 400 employees in North Carolina and more than 2,500 full-time and part-time employees company-wide.

The announcement comes after Sheetz was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America in February.

Sheetz will hold open interviews for full-time and part-time positions on March 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all of its 589 locations.

Prospective employees can click here to learn more.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessncemploymentbusinessjobs
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Settlement reached after teen's suicide at Durham County jail
NC's copy of the Bill of Rights spent 138 years lost; FBI sting recovered it
High school student hit, killed crossing the road in Clayton
See FiveThirtyEight's NCAA tournament real-time predictions
Jimmy Carter set to become longest living U.S. president of all time
Mom admits planning and participating in rape, murder of teen daughter
Flu now responsible for 148 NC deaths so far this season
Show More
Forecasters: 'Potentially historic' flooding threatens South
Uber driver assaulted by passenger in downtown Raleigh, police say
LIST: Art in Bloom, food truck rodeo and other things to do this weekend
Barack Obama picks Duke as NCAA champion; Gov. Cooper picks UNC
School custodian arrested for bringing gun onto campus
More TOP STORIES News