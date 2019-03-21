Sheetz to hire more than 400 workers in North Carolina

Are you looking for a job? Sheetz is hiring!
The convenience-store chain is looking to hire more than 400 employees in North Carolina and more than 2,500 full-time and part-time employees company-wide.
The announcement comes after Sheetz was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America in February.
Sheetz will hold open interviews for full-time and part-time positions on March 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all of its 589 locations.
Prospective employees can click here to learn more.
