Snuggie creators to pay customers $7.2 million in refunds for deceptive advertising

The company behind the popular Snuggie blanket will refund customers more than $7.2 million for deceptive advertising. (allstarmg.com)

By ABC7.com staff
If you've purchased a Snuggie blanket within the last two decades, you might be entitled to a refund check.

Allstar Marketing Group, the company behind the popular sleeved blanket, has settled with the Federal Trade Commission to pay more than $7.2 million for misleading advertising since 1999.

The FTC claims Allstar promised "buy one, get one free" deals on its products, but did not disclose all additional costs to its customers.

"Because the ordering process was confusing, some customers also were charged for more products than they wanted," said the FTC in a news release.

Buyers will receive their refund checks this month, and they must be cashed within 60 days or else become void.

Refunds will also be issued for the Magic Mesh Door along with other "as-seen-on-TV" products.

Consumers with questions can call 1 (877) 982-1294.
