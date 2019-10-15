AT&T says vendor issue is preventing some customers from accessing voicemail

Ellen, we know how important it is to keep you connected. Our team is working to stabilize. ^DylanH — AT&T Help (@ATTHelp) October 15, 2019

Some AT&T customers say they have not had access to their voicemail since the beginning of October.An AT&T spokesperson sent the following statement to ABC11 about the issue: "ABC11 received several messages from frustrated AT&T customers."I have been told multiple times that it would be fixed the same day. Today I was told there is no estimated repair date. I don't know what to do. I am a psychologist and people who have mental health issues call me," one said. "They get my message and leave me a voicemail. There is no indication that I won't be able to access it.""Voicemail is a crucial function on most people's devices. Having it down for weeks is unacceptable," another said. "If they don't fix this issue they will be losing lot of customers. I am been calling daily, but no result."AT&T did not confirm how many of their customers are impacted by this outage.A tweet from the AT&T support Twitter account sent Monday evening said the company is still working to stabilize the problem.The Twitter account has received several complaints from customers in recent weeks about the issue.