Southern Season closing after 44 years in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) -- Southern Season, a popular retail store in Chapel Hill, will close in early 2020.

The store, which is located at University Place, has been in operation for 44 years, but the owner said it takes more money to operate than he can currently commit to spending.

"Southern Season is an incredible business, and I firmly believe that the concept is part of the future of retail; However, it requires a more robust organization and more capital than I can provide as a small business owner. I have made the difficult decision to close the Chapel Hill retail store and focus on our online business from our facility in Graham, NC," owner Eric Brinsfield said.

Brinsfield owns Calvert Retail--a company that owns and operates Kitchen & Company and Reading China & Glass. Calvert Retail bought Southern Season in August 2016.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Calvert Retail paid $3.5 million to acquire Southern Season as it went through an $18 million bankruptcy restructuring.
