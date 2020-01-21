Business

Southern Season is officially closed after 44 years in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) -- Southern Season, a popular retail store in Chapel Hill, has officially closed its doors.

The store, which is located at University Place, had been in operation for 44 years. However, in November the store's owner announced it would be closing in early 2020.

"Southern Season is an incredible business, and I firmly believe that the concept is part of the future of retail; However, it requires a more robust organization and more capital than I can provide as a small business owner. I have made the difficult decision to close the Chapel Hill retail store and focus on our online business from our facility in Graham, NC," owner Eric Brinsfield said.

If you're looking for something you would have previously found at Southern Season, the company who owns it said you can still buy those items online.

Brinsfield owns Calvert Retail--a company that owns and operates Kitchen & Company and Reading China & Glass. Calvert Retail bought Southern Season in August 2016.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Calvert Retail paid $3.5 million to acquire Southern Season as it went through an $18 million bankruptcy restructuring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschapel hillbusinessstore closingshopping
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner mom fights lung cancer with specialized treatment
10-month-old falls 8-feet down into heating vent
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Cold again on Tuesday
Charter bus bursts into flames in Miss. as college students scramble to safety
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Cary school bus crash ends with 1 in hospital
Show More
Restaurant reopens 9 months after Durham explosion
Could vision boards be the key to achieving your goals?
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
Video: Dog does handstands, burpees in exercise class
Ex-gang members embrace peace to improve Raleigh neighborhoods
More TOP STORIES News