Raleigh Christmas Parade kicks off special holiday deals from Shop Local Raleigh merchants

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Dating back to 1939, the Raleigh Christmas Parade has been held every Saturday before Thanksgiving with the exception of a hiatus of a few years during World War II. The parade is organized by local shops and merchants and provides exposure for local businesses as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.
The following merchants are offering special Shop Local Raleigh deals with the parade including:
Moon and Lola
From 11/23/19 (Parade Day) through the week of Black Friday, Use Code BLACKFRI2019 and save 30% off the entire website.
H2D Concrete Specialists
Winter Wonderland Special! Book a residential concrete project between November 1, 2019, and Dec 23rd, 2019 and receive concrete delivery free under 6 yards ordered, or 150.00 off your total project over 6 yards ordered!
Mention the code Jingle for the special!
BytheGrace AngelCakes
Black Friday: Offering $35/Dozen AngelCake Gift Certificates when purchased Black Friday thru Midnight Cyber Monday!. A $48 value!
Small Business Sat: 1/2 Dozen AngelCakes for $20! Must be all one flavor.
Cyber Monday: $35 AngelCake dozens! Good for orders placed, OR Gift Certificates purchased, on Cyber Monday.
Giving Tuesday: For every dozen AngelCakes purchased on Giving Tuesday, BytheGrace will donate 20% to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital OR your charity of choice.
Now through Jan 1, 2020: Gift Certificates purchased during the month of December will be discounted 10% AND 10% will be donated to St. Jude.
Stella Lew Boutique
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday: 10% Off Orders of $50+, 20% Off Orders of $100+, 40% Off Orders of $200+ November 29-Dec 2.
Flash Sale Items November 25-Dec 5
Barre-Up
Small Business Saturday: *10 pack for $100 | *20% off all unlimited package purchases (a savings of up to $200) | 3 months unlimited - $280 | 6 months unlimited - $520 | 1 year unlimited - $880
New client deals that could be great gifts for the holidays:
*5 Class Intro Pack - $40 | *One Month Unlimited Special- $79
Goodberrys Frozen Custard
Give the gift of great taste. Book any full-service catering by November 30 and receive 10% off.
Exec Socks
Use Code: Cloud 25, get 25% off from the website
