Popular products like iPhones, cosmetics, and sports apparel are being sold online and in stores, but not all of the products are the real deal; many items are counterfeit products.Counterfeit products are a billion dollar business. Beyond the money, fake products can be dangerous and can have serious health impacts.In North Carolina, inspectors with the Secretary States Office are constantly checking stores and online for fakes. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said, "A lot of these things are safety and health issues, in addition, to stealing from the real mark holder."Marshall showed ABC11 numerous counterfeit products her office has taken off the streets. She started with showing us fake iPhones. "The label is crooked. Apple would not send something like this. This information on the back is typically printed on the back and here it is labeled which is not how it's done," she said.She said often times, there are red flags on the packaging that you need to pay attention to. She showed ABC11 counterfeit prescription contacts where "Never share your lenses with anyone" was printed twice on the box. "They are counterfeit and we have had young ladies with eye infections," Marshall said.She also told us about serious safety and health concerns when it comes to counterfeit makeup products like blush. Marshall added, "Women mostly in particular were getting contact dermatitis because of the bacterial content in this."And you know those perfumes offered for much less than retail price? Marshall said her office has confiscated several counterfeit perfume products. "It was a dead giveaway clue because there was a rash was coming here and rash coming here because that's where women apply perfume, but what about the women that go sniff sniff and breathe it in you're taking really bad stuff into your lungs."Besides safety and health concerns, Marshall also said buying counterfeit products supports criminal activity. "If you think these things are harmless like the pocketbook or backpack, you are supporting a criminal enterprise. It has been clearly shown the mafia, Chinese gangs and also sometimes here in American this is street purchases for gang support while they are doing bad things here," she said.Marshall said her inspectors have even spotted fake Viagra and medical supplies like tourniquets. "Imagine trying to tighten that thing after you are injured and the thing breaking off. We did find those somebody was selling them to rescue squads around here first responders," she said.Cary based company Musclegen has also been impacted by counterfeiters. Owner and founder Dr. Brian Parks said, "We found out that there were unauthorized vendors on Amazon that were duplicating our look and selling it at a large price online but it wasn't our product."Dr. Parks said fakes of their patented medical protein Genepro could lead to health problems. " We have A lot of our customers are bariatric patients so they determine their daily diet based on our protein. So if they're not getting enough protein their blood levels go way down and then their actually in health jeopardy," he added.Dr. Parks said they would spend hours a day policing Amazon for fakes. Dr. Parks said it took time because they pay a third party $2,500 a month just to monitor Amazon and other online sites to make sure their patented product isn't counterfeited. "It's a huge cost for us but for us at the end of the day, it's a huge benefit for our customer because they now know they are gonna get what they are supposed to get."The best advice to avoid buying counterfeits is to look for the red flags, such as is the price discounted more than the retail price? Also, online, make sure you're buying from a verified seller. Next, check out the reviews to see what others are saying about the product and seller and make sure they are verified reviews, not unverified.As for Amazon, a spokesperson provided this statement: