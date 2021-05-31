Staffing shortage forces some local favorites to close on Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many Triangle restaurants are hiring right now and they could use extra staff to handle the Memorial Day weekend crowd.Some spots losing out on sales because they don't have bodies to serve customers with a persisting labor shortage."We continue to see a lag in people coming back into our industry," said Amber Moshakos, president of LM Restaurants. "We've come out of COVID and fighting for survival, and now we've gone into another crisis as business owners."The popular sweet treat shop Andia's Ice Cream posting on Instagram that one of its locations was closed smack dab in the middle of the holiday weekend due to a staffing shortage.Moshakos has needed to do other things to handle the crunch."We've had to close down sections," she said. "We've looked at how do we make our menu easier to execute so that when we have fewer staff in the kitchen, how do we have it efficient. It's just those little things that we do as we try to survive."Carolina Ale Houses, Vidrio, and Taverna Agora are just some of the spots hiring in Raleigh.