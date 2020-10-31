Star Bar Raleigh alcohol permits suspended following string of violent incidents during operating hours

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7345043" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Sunday evening, authorities said one of the four men had died and identified him as Justin Carlton Jones, 25.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC permits for a Raleigh bar were suspended by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission on Friday night following a string of violent incidents that have broken out during operating hours.The Star Bar -- located at 1731 Trawick Road -- has been the site of many weekend incidents. Since obtaining its ABC permits in 2015, the bar averaged 100 calls for service per year, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.An order of summary of suspension issued Thursday night details at least 19 incidents associated with the bar.In the early morning of July 26,; one of whom was taken to the hospital in critical condition.In the order, officers said while trying to investigate the crime scene, he allegedly saw employees "actively mopping, potentially destroying blood evidence."The most recent incident occurring last Sunday at a neighboring Speedway gas station where. Officials said the shooting stemmed from an incident at the StarBar. Two security employees were arrested in connection to the shooting.The weekend shooting remains under investigation with the Raleigh Police Department."When businesses that sell alcoholic beverages routinely become scenes of violence, our special agents conduct investigations to determine if the business is suitable to operate as an ABC permitted outlet," said Bryan House, Director of ALE. "These types of investigations are a priority to ALE, as well as the safety of patrons who visit ABC permitted outlets."The order of summary of suspension goes on to detail that neighboring businesses have had to adjust their business hours to avoid being open when the business is open due to the safety concern of customers and employees. The order also claims that residents have had to adapt their family gatherings and outdoor activities due to safety concerns.One of the affidavits in the order concluded the business "is a drain of RPD resources" since officers from other districts have had to respond to assist with incidents.