Business

Starbucks declares first day of fall by launching new pumpkin spice cold brew, bringing back PSL

It may not feel like fall yet, but fans of Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte are falling all over themselves.

On Tuesday, PSL lovers will finally be able to pester their local baristas for their beloved, creamy, pumpkiny beverage.

The pumpkin loving won't stop there.

Pumpkin spice latte: Everything you want to know about Starbucks' seasonal favorite
EMBED More News Videos

The pumpkin spice latte might be a staple of autumn, but Starbucks actually developed its version in the springtime.



The coffee chain has declared Tuesday the first day of fall. And to celebrate, Starbucks is not only bringing the classic pumpkin drink back, but there's going to be a new drink on the menu: the pumpkin cream cold brew.

It's cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Of course, Starbucks is hoping the pumpkin craze pays off.

It already makes nearly half a billion dollars a year selling pumpkin spice lattes.

Other fall favorites will be back on the menu Tuesday as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfallstarbucksfoodu.s. & worldpumpkin spiceconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of 7 died after shielding child from shooting: family
No charges in Raleigh daycare death of infant who choked on pine cone
Students cheered on for first day of school
Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens, eyes Caribbean islands
New Southeast Raleigh Elementary designed to be a game-changer
Man paddleboards from SF to Hawaii in 76 days
Disney shops to open at dozens of Target stores
Show More
Louisiana farmer brings home five-legged calf
Man shot in north Raleigh
'Stop the violence' rally held for 9-year-old shot, killed in Durham
2 killed, 10 hospitalized after van crashes on I-95
Viral 26-pound cat 'Mr. B' getting adopted, shelter says
More TOP STORIES News