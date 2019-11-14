starbucks

Starbucks offers free coffee in 2-for-1 deal in app Thursday afternoon

CHICAGO -- Starbucks is adding to the holiday spirit with a special two-for-one deal this Thursday.

From 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. you can buy any handcrafted beverage (Grande or larger) and you'll get a second drink for free!

Starbucks said the deal includes regular and holiday flavors.

But there is a catch. You have to use the Starbucks app to get the deal.

Starbucks said if you order ahead of time, the offer will automatically load for current rewards members.

VIDEO: Take a look inside the World's Largest Starbucks
Here's our first look inside Starbucks' new Magnificent Mile shop, the company's "largest-ever immersive coffee experience."



On Friday, Starbucks will open their newest, largest location in the Chicago Loop.

Chicago's roaster will be the largest of a limited number of specialty cafes around the world offering customers an immersive and sensory experience from bean to cup.

Each floor offers customers a different take on caffeine, from watching the roasting process on the first floor all the way up to special Chicago-inspired coffee cocktails on the fourth floor.
