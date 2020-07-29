Business

Starbucks expanding curbside pick-up service, will bring back Pumpkin Spice Latte

If you're one of the millions who include Starbucks in their morning routine, changes could be coming to your coffee run.

More Starbucks locations will have curbside pick-up, drive-thrus and mobile-only pick-up locations. More than 400 locations will close as the company undergoes restructuring plans during the pandemic.

In a company earnings call, Starbucks leaders also said the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back. A date for the popular drink's return has not been set.

More than 400 Starbucks locations will close as the company undergoes restructuring plans. The Seattle-based company said 97% of its company-operated stores around the world are now open, including 99% of stores in China and 96% in the U.S. CEO Kevin Johnson said quick pivots like adding curbside service have helped increase sales.
