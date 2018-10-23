STARBUCKS

Starbucks opens first American Sign Language store

Starbucks opens first American Sign Language store in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVD) --
On Tuesday, Starbucks opened up its first store where every employee is fluent in American Sign Language.

The store is located in Washington D.C. - right down the street from Gallaudet University - the world's only liberal arts university for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Customers can sign their order or use tablets to write down what they want.

Baristas have ASL embroidered aprons and the store features a custom mug designed by a deaf artist.

The store is located at 6th and H Street.
