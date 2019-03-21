Business

Starbucks testing new recyclable cups in 5 cities

EMBED <>More Videos

New York City is among the test locations.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Starbucks is testing out new green cups.

The coffee chain is testing compostable coffee cups at five cities including in New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and London.

They look like traditional paper cups, but the inside lining is made with biodegradable materials instead of plastic.

That means you can finally put them in the recycling bin.

Recyclable lids are rolling out to all stores in the U.S. and Canada over the next year, along with its new recyclable strawless lids.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessrecyclingstarbucks
TOP STORIES
Uber driver assaulted by passenger in downtown Raleigh, police say
Diana Keel's husband due in court as warrants reveal new information
Family, friends remember Hania Aguilar on 14th birthday
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
6 months of child support wrongly deducted from Raleigh man's paycheck
Pesky koala refuses to leave car blowing cool A/C
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Show More
Lawsuit: Olive Garden stuffed mushrooms severely burned woman, 'death was imminent'
First round of negotiations begin over Wake County school budget
'Pain and anger' around 'Empire' in recent weeks after Smollett story, Lee Daniels says
Raleigh business struggling after thief steals thousands in equipment
Former Ravenscroft student helps Raleigh Police get new K-9 vests
More TOP STORIES News