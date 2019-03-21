Starbucks testing new recyclable cups in 5 cities

NEW YORK -- Starbucks is testing out new green cups.The coffee chain is testing compostable coffee cups at five cities including in New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and London.They look like traditional paper cups, but the inside lining is made with biodegradable materials instead of plastic.That means you can finally put them in the recycling bin.Recyclable lids are rolling out to all stores in the U.S. and Canada over the next year, along with its new recyclable strawless lids.