Starbucks to sell travel cup that comes with a month of free coffee or tea

Starbucks is offering a Black Friday deal that keeps on giving.

The coffee company announced it will be selling a "brewed refill tumbler" that will afford the owner free coffee or tea refills through the month of January.

Supplies are limited and Starbucks Reserve coffees are excluded from the deal, the retailer said.

The grande-sized gray travel cup will be available at company-operated and licensed stores beginning November 26 for a cost of $40.

Starbucks will also be offering gold-foil tumblers and special edition gift cards as part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.
