Stock trading app company Robinhood to create nearly 400 jobs in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. will create nearly 400 jobs in Mecklenburg County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The stock trading app company will invest $11.7 million to establish an office in Charlotte focused on customer experience roles.

"With the second-largest financial center in the nation, North Carolina is one of the fastest growing tech hubs where companies like this know they can flourish," Cooper said.

"Charlotte is known for its talented and diverse workforce, making it an easy choice as we looked to expand our operations," said Alex Mesa, Head of Customer Experience for Robinhood. "We're confident that Charlotte's workforce will further contribute to our mission and lower the barriers to investing for all. We're thrilled to join the Charlotte community."

The new positions will include analysts, customer service staff, and operations personnel.

The average annual salary for all new positions exceeds Mecklenburg County's overall average annual wage of $71,689, according to Cooper's office.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the efforts to support Robinhood's decision to locate to North Carolina.
