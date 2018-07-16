BUSINESS

Tall people rejoice: New bill aims to set minimum airplane seat size requirements

EMBED </>More Videos

A new bill in Congress aims to set minimum seat sizes within a year. (WTVD)

CNN
Tall people rejoice! Airline seats may not be getting any smaller.

A study by airline consulting agency I-C-F showed that the average domestic airplane has increased the number of seats by nearly eight percent in the last 15 years.

But, a new bill from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is now in Congress, aims to set minimum seat sizes within a year.

The Department of Transportation has also started an audit of airplane cabins to make sure they are roomy enough to meet emergency de-planing safety codes.

These regulations intend to improve passenger health and well-being by giving them more leg room and hopefully cutting down on plane-rage.

Though experts say if low-budget airlines aren't able to add more seats, they might cut other costs in comfort.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessairplanecongress
BUSINESS
Utz recalls barbecue potato chips for undeclared soy
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
'Timehop' app data breach impacts 21 million users
Twitter purge: Don't be surprised if you lose followers
More Business
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News