BUSINESS

The Children's Place recalls infant snowsuits over choking hazard

EMBED </>More Videos

The Children's Place recalled 15,000 snowsuits because they pose a choking hazard to children.

The Children's Place is recalling nearly 15,000 infant snowsuits after the company says they can pose a choking hazard to young children.

According to the company, the metal snaps on the snowsuit can detach and become a hazard.

No injuries have been reported.

The snowsuits -- sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months -- were sold in stores nationwide and online from August 2018 through November 2018. The recalled snowsuits were sold in two styles and three colors.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled snowsuits away from children, stop using them and return them to any The Children's Place store for a full refund.

Online customers will receive return instructions by email from The Children's Place on obtaining a full refund.

Learn more about the recall here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessrecallproduct recalls
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer announce multibillion-dollar merger
Chase bank branches could be coming to Raleigh, Chapel Hill
Report: Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder for decades
Apple decides to expand into 7 US cities; NC still comes up empty
More Business
Top Stories
Raleigh teaching assistant accused of sexual contact with student
Criminals can hijack your cellphone with illegal 'porting' technique
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Good boy! Service dog gets honorary diploma from NY school
NC woman gets 1 day in jail for giving marijuana to toddlers
5 holiday decorations that are dangerous to your pets
Christmas tree investigated as possible source of Durham townhome fire
Restaurant owner offers reward to catch 'scumbag' cacti thief
Show More
Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer announce multibillion-dollar merger
Krispy Kreme brings back gingerbread glazed doughnut
Raleigh man hired as 'private investigator' in murder-for-hire plot arrested
State Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Voter ID bill
Woman's pup-filled Christmas card spreads stray dog awareness
More News