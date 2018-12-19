The Children's Place recalls infant snowsuits over choking hazard

The Children's Place is recalling nearly 15,000 infant snowsuits after the company says they can pose a choking hazard to young children.According to the company, the metal snaps on the snowsuit can detach and become a hazard.No injuries have been reported.The snowsuits -- sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months -- were sold in stores nationwide and online from August 2018 through November 2018. The recalled snowsuits were sold in two styles and three colors.Consumers should immediately take the recalled snowsuits away from children, stop using them and return them to any The Children's Place store for a full refund.Online customers will receive return instructions by email from The Children's Place on obtaining a full refund.