Looking for a new spot to get modern terrariums, ceramic planters and more? A new plant and gift shop is here to help. The Zen Succulent, which also has a shop in Durham, has opened a new location at 208 S. Wilmington St. in downtown Raleigh.
The terrariums feature natural and preserved plants and sea life, the business says on its website. The shop owners hand-mix their own soils and use locally sourced plants. The remaining terrarium elements come from harvesters and fabricators in the Philippines, Japan and throughout North America.
In addition to selling plants, gifts, paper goods, home decorations, bath and body items and more, the shop offers a variety of greenery-focused, artist-led workshops on Sunday and Tuesday evenings. Each workshop involves hands-on studio time and locally made refreshments. Popular classes include Succulent Terrarium Building, Spoon Carving Basics, Floral Arranging, Modern Calligraphy and more.
The Zen Succulent currently has one review from Santana D.
She wrote, "This is the perfect green space for anyone who needs to remedy a green thumb problem. The owner is extremely knowledgeable and had something for everyone! Whether it's a plant, vessel or a tool, The Zen Succulent has you covered."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Zen Succulent is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. from Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
The Zen Succulent plant and gift shop opens in downtown Raleigh
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News