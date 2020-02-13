Business

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has several charges partially dismissed

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- There are new developments in the court case involving Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos.

A judge is dismissing several criminal charges against the former Stanford dropout, saying the government needs to narrow its fraud case against her.

RELATED: When Theranos' remarkable blood-test claims began to unravel

Holmes is accused of falsely claiming Theranos technology could run dozens of blood tests with a single drop of blood.

She will face trial in federal court this August with penalties of up to 20 years in prison and millions of dollars in fines.

Holmes and former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani have pleaded not guilty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan josestartuphealthstanford universitycourtblood testcourt casecalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Raleigh man billed $500 for tolls after license plate duplicated
Child under 4 years old among 9 new flu deaths in NC last week
17-year-old killed in Raleigh shooting
Thunderstorms, gusty winds possible today
Durham men said they opened door, were shot by people wearing masks
Harnett County baseball player collapses during practice
Show More
Workers, advocates push for $15 minimum wage in NC
Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg to visit Raleigh
LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day this weekend
Video: 9-year-old helps save drowning toddler
Can you believe how much Millennials are spending on Valentine's Day?
More TOP STORIES News