Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary

Liquidation sales are underway at Toys 'R' Us stores across the country.

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
After news broke of the Toys"R" Us liquidation, shoppers raced to Cary store on Friday to score deals.

Customers steadily filed in, many of them with bags and carts full of toys.

Each individual Toys "R" Us location will have their own respective sales.

Many of the items have 5 to 10 percent discounts, with some sales as high as 30 percent off.

The popular toy chain filed for liquidation late last week, triggering the likely closure or sale of all their US stores.

"We have to find another store for our toys, for my son," said Mona Joshi, who visited the store with her husband.

The Joshi's bought a bicycle for their son Friday.

But for Charlie Brady, it was the first visit in years.

"I definitely remember it from when I was a kid, but there are better places to shop now," said Brady.

While big-box competitors and online outlets have taken a big chunk of the business away, some shoppers will miss the Toys"R" Us experience.

"It's not good because this is I think the closest store for us. We are from Apex, with this closing out. We don't know what's another option for us. And online is probably putting the stores out of business," said Joshi.

In a statement posted to the company's Twitter account, Toys"R" Us said they'll be honoring gift cards for 30 days after March 15.

The Cary location is no longer accepting checks, and all sales are final.
