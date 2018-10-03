TOYS R US

Toys 'R' Us returns? New owners looking to bring back stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Toys 'R' Us could make a return. Angelica Spanos reports during Action News Mornings on October 3, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Just several months after retail giant Toys 'R' Us shuttered its operation and liquidated its stores, new owners are staging a comeback.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday that lenders who now own the iconic toy store have canceled plans to auction off the company, according to a bankruptcy court filing acquired by the paper.

According to court papers filed Monday obtained by WSJ, while the company received qualified bids for assets, including the brand names of Toys 'R' Us, Babies 'R' Us, Geoffrey the Giraffe and the associated website domains, it has opted to forgo the bankruptcy auction.

In a press release, the company said it is moving forward with a plan for the assets to be acquired by a group of investors led by Geoffrey, LLC's existing secured lenders.

The transition of the business to its new owners is pending approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court.

So does this mean more Toys 'R' Us kids could soon be on the way?

The new owners of Geoffrey, LLC, said they are "actively working with potential partners to develop ideas for new Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us stores in the United States and abroad that could bring back these iconic brands in a new and re-imagined way."

Geoffrey LLC said "the reorganized company would control a portfolio of intellectual property that includes trademarks, e-commerce assets and data associated with the Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us businesses in the United States and all over the world, including a portfolio of over 20 well-known toy and baby brands such as Imaginarium, Koala Baby, Fastlane and Journey Girls."

PHOTOS: 15 Things Only Toys 'R' Us Kids Remember
PHOTOS: 15 Things Only Toys 'R' Us Kids Remember


The reorganized company would also own rights to the Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us brands globally, with the exception of Canada.

Back in June, low sales over recent years led to the closing of several stores, including the iconic flagship store in Times Square.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and in March 2018, the company announced that all 740 of its U.S. store would be closing.

The closing was attributed to a poor holiday sales performance, a shift to more play time on mobile devices and competition from online and discount stores.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessbankruptcytoys r us
Related
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
TOYS R US
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close Friday
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
Man asks Toys 'R' US employee to watch baby, never returns
More toys r us
BUSINESS
Bride demands refund from closed Wake Forest bridal shop on 'unfinished' wedding dress
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Tesla and Musk settle gov't suit for $40M; Musk to stay CEO
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
More Business
Top Stories
Wilson police find kidnapped woman safe, take suspect into custody
NC man accused of raping woman after being displaced by Florence
Presidential alert system test notification will be sent today
Cameron Pond parents continue fight to keep students where they are
New study says 1 in 3 Americans will eat fast food today
Saturday's benefit concert in Raleigh aims to bring relief to Florence victims
Bride demands refund from closed Wake Forest bridal shop on 'unfinished' wedding dress
14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs in surprise attack
Show More
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Suspicious envelopes sent to Trump, military officials
Popular Mediterranean deli opening downtown Durham location
Teen hit by car speaks from hospital bed
Florence sends Cumberland County waste services into overdrive
More News