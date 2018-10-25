Travel Watch: See why Miami is the place to visit

Whether you're trying to escape ASAP or you're looking to plan your trip around the future's cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Raleigh and Miami, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included popular hotels, restaurants, and attractions in Miami, to get you started on planning your ideal get-away.
Flights
The cheapest flights between Raleigh and Miami are if you leave on November 10 and return from Florida on November 13. Delta currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $153.
There are also deals to be had earlier in November. If you fly out of Raleigh on November 3 and return from Miami on November 6, American Airlines can get you there and back for $156 roundtrip.
Hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are two of Miami's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Fontainebleau Miami Beach (4441 Collins Ave.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $399.
The Fontainebleau Miami Beach overlooks the Atlantic Ocean in Miami Beach and the property stands three miles from South Beach and the Lincoln Road shops.
The W South Beach (2201 Collins Ave.)
There's also the 4.6-star rated The W South Beach. Rooms are currently set at $359/night.
Restaurants
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Miami's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Joe's Stone Crab (11 Washington Ave.)
One of Miami's most popular restaurants is Joe's Stone Crab, which has an average of 4.6 stars out of 87 reviews on Skyscanner.
Versailles Cuban Restaurant (3501 S.W. Eighth St.)
Another popular dining destination is the Versailles Cuban Restaurant, with 4.4 stars from 94 reviews. You can find the Cuban restaurant in the heart of Little Havana.
"Many U.S. presidents have stopped by to experience the restaurant when visiting Miami," wrote reviewer James.
Zuma (270 Biscayne Blvd. Way)
Also worth considering is Zuma.
Zuma, located in the heart of downtown Miami, offers a menu filled with modern Japanese dishes in a fun and vibrant environment.
"Everything is delicious but the stand outs of the night were the miso black cod, the hot pot, grouper tempura, and the truffled beef tataki," wrote Kayla. "I would recommend outside seating if you are with a big group since it can get pretty loud inside."
Attractions
Not sure what to do in Miami, besides eat and drink? Here are two recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Vizcaya Museum and Gardens (3251 S. Miami Ave.)
First up is Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.
You can take walks through the gardens, spend some time at the waterfalls and fountains, or take pictures at the reflecting pools.
"The gardens are lovely and good for kids to run around and get lost," wrote Shane.
The American Airlines Arena (601 Biscayne Blvd.)
Then, spend some time at The American Airlines Arena.
Since its grand opening in 1999, the American Airlines Arena has become one of the nation's premier facilities in sports and entertainment.
"The staff are so helpful and there is a huge range of places to get food and drinks from," Shane said. "I'd recommend walking a few blocks away before calling an Uber."