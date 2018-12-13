Trending in Raleigh business: A rise in real estate agents; sports bars on the decline | Hoodline

So Hoodline analyzed data from Raleigh business pages on Yelp to see which business categories are gaining ground in the past month, which are on the decline, and what areas of the city may be seeing changes in the local business landscape.
It seems to have been a positive month for Raleigh's real estate agent businesses, with six new Yelp pages created for that category. That's a 1.4 percent rate of growth for that type of operation. (Raleigh already has 437 real estate agent businesses, per Yelp's data.)
For comparison, the total number of retail and service businesses grew 0.7 percent citywide in the same time period, while total dining options in the city grew 1.1 percent, again based on the rate of business pages created vs. pages marked as "closed" on Yelp.
The six businesses categories that saw the biggest gain or loss in Yelp business pages since January 2018. The bold line highlights the category that grew most in the past month. | GRAPHIC: HOODLINE
New business pages also indicate gains for workers compensation law and personal injury law, based on a month-over-month analysis of Yelp data.
With three new business pages appearing in Falls of Neuse over the past month--the most among the city's neighborhoods--the area was a hotbed of real estate agent activity (relatively speaking, of course).
But keep an eye on North Central. That neighborhood added one real estate agent business page, bringing its total to seven, according to Yelp data.
When it comes to food and drink establishments, you have more options for bars, Italian restaurants, and vegetarian cuisine than you did a month ago, by Yelp's latest count.
Some business categories jumped many percentage points. For instance, Cajun/Creole offerings increased 100 percent in the past month. But that's due to the addition of just one business page, bringing the total to two. Workers compensation law saw more notable growth, adding three business pages for a 25 percent increase. The greater number of initial businesses means the percentage growth is likely more reliable.
The six categories of businesses in the city that had the largest percentage gain or loss in pages listed on Yelp since January 2018. The bold line highlights the category that performed best in the past month. | GRAPHIC: HOODLINE
Business closures are a fact of life. While bars overall saw growth in the past month, business pages for sports bars slid the most in Raleigh.TLC Wings and Grill Sports Bar was one such business. Pages for New American restaurants also saw declining numbers last month.
Just as some neighborhoods are more residential while others have a commercial concentration, business openings and closings do not happen evenly across the city. We calculated the net change in new Yelp pages vs. deleted or marked "closed" to get a handle on which neighborhoods saw the largest relative gains and losses in commercial establishments of all types.
In the past month, Wade saw the city's largest net loss of businesses, according to Yelp page counts. Total business pages for the neighborhood fell by two overall. Meanwhile, Falls of Neuse led the city's neighborhoods, with a net gain of eight businesses.
