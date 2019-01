Triangle businesses offer freebies for furloughed employees during shutdown

Smashed Waffles: Free Smashedwich



Trophy Brewing Co.: Free Pizza



State of Beer: Free Meal



Trophy Tap & Table: Free Meal



42 & Lawrence: Free small drip or cold brew coffee



Bishops: Free haircut



CORE Fitness Studio: Free Month of Unlimited Classes



D-SPOT: Free Haircuts



Fullsteam Durham: Free Beer

As the longest government shutdown in history continues, local Triangle businesses are stepping in to help out federal workers.From meals to coffee and haircuts, the list is growing of businesses offering support."We sympathize absolutely," explained Traci Frederick, Assistant Manager of Bishops Cuts and Color located in the Dillion in Raleigh."We're just trying to give back, we definitely are an up and growing business so we want to help out any way we can, just to let the community know we're here for them," Frederick said.Every one of the Bishops' salons across the country is offering free haircuts to furloughed employees."We're trying to help," Frederick said. "A haircut is a small price to pay just for not going weeks without pay at all."Along with free haircuts at Bishops, other Triangle businesses are offering deals to Federal employees showing a valid id:You can also buy a craft beer for a furloughed employee by clicking here.