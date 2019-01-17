BUSINESS

Triangle businesses offer freebies for furloughed employees during shutdown

As the longest government shutdown in history continues, local Triangle businesses are stepping in to help out federal workers.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
From meals to coffee and haircuts, the list is growing of businesses offering support.

"We sympathize absolutely," explained Traci Frederick, Assistant Manager of Bishops Cuts and Color located in the Dillion in Raleigh.

"We're just trying to give back, we definitely are an up and growing business so we want to help out any way we can, just to let the community know we're here for them," Frederick said.

Every one of the Bishops' salons across the country is offering free haircuts to furloughed employees.

"We're trying to help," Frederick said. "A haircut is a small price to pay just for not going weeks without pay at all."

Along with free haircuts at Bishops, other Triangle businesses are offering deals to Federal employees showing a valid id:
  • Smashed Waffles: Free Smashedwich

  • Trophy Brewing Co.: Free Pizza

  • State of Beer: Free Meal

  • Trophy Tap & Table: Free Meal

  • 42 & Lawrence: Free small drip or cold brew coffee

  • Bishops: Free haircut

  • CORE Fitness Studio: Free Month of Unlimited Classes

  • D-SPOT: Free Haircuts

  • Fullsteam Durham: Free Beer


You can also buy a craft beer for a furloughed employee by clicking here.
