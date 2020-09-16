wedding

Triangle wedding planners turn vintage Italian vehicle into mobile bar amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
A Triangle couple with a wedding planning company rolled out a new concept in the pandemic.Vita Mielie is a unique mobile bar that turned out to be the pivot they needed as restrictions canceled most of their events.

"I have rescheduled my entire wedding season we have a couple of small events," said co-owner Cheryl-Anne Kast.



Cheryl-Anne and husband Alexander Kast got the vintage Piaggio Ape Italian truck in 2019 after an Italian restaurant in Chapel Hill closed. They converted the three-wheeled Vespa-like vehicle into a mobile bar serving up bubbly drinks and launched Vita Mielie as the pandemic hit North Carolina.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"We were definitely nervous, but quite honestly within the first 24 hours of the launch we had booked a wedding and it just kept going from there," Cheryl-Anne said.

"We named after our daughter, Amelia, and she's Mielie to us. She's a sparkling bubbly little girl and then Vita relates to life and love and Italian so that's how that all came about and we certainly love champagne and all wine. So that's how that started, but it is used as a mobile bar mostly right now. So, we are serving prosecco rose, wine on tap, as well as local beers. We can do kids parties as well we can certainly have Shirley Temples or kombucha or any nonalcoholic drinks, but mostly it's used as a mobile bar at small events currently," Kast said.

The unique mobile bar has turned into a prop at socially-distanced events making them more memorable. It does drive slowly, so it is trucked into events.

"In the Triangle and North Carolina, there certainly isn't anything like this. There are a few other things in other states but currently nothing like this in the Triangle," Alexander said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncbarcarolina comebackcoronaviruswedding
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEDDING
Bride enjoys Krispy Kreme photoshoot
Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection
Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection
Photographer does free bridal shoots amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search warrant reveals new information in Andy Banks' disappearance
At least 1 dead in crash on I-40 near RDU
What happens if the US election is contested? Some possible scenarios
Trump holds briefing from White House: WATCH LIVE
3 arrested in connection to fatal shooting near Durham Cook Out
2-year-old boy shot in Fayetteville, police say
Planning to go to college? Revamped website has free help for you
Show More
LATEST: NC in the yellow zone for cases, White House report says
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
COVID-19 vaccine trial reports promising results
Sally could dump 3 to 5 inches of rain on central NC
Wake County makes final push for 2020 Census
More TOP STORIES News