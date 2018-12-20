BUSINESS

Triangle Expressway toll rate to increase Jan. 1

Prepare to pay more to use the Triangle Expressway in 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The toll rates for the Triangle expressway will increase starting Jan. 1, 2019.

In 2008, the North Carolina Turnpike Authority Board adopted a schedule of annual toll rate increases based on the financing requirements of the Triangle Expressway project, which set an average 3.5 percent increase for 2019.

For people who have an NC Quick Pass, the cost will increase 12 cents to $3.37 on the 17.4 miles on the Triangle Expressway between N.C. 147 at I-40 and the N.C. 55 Bypass. For bill-by-mail customers, the cost will go up 20 cents to $5.17 for the full stretch.

According to a release from NCDOT, "toll revenue is used to help pay off the bonds sold to fund the $1 billion highway, as well as overall maintenance including road repairs, signs, mowing and winter weather preparation and response."
